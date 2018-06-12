Car stolen

Rawalpindi: Unknown thief has stolen a Suzuki Mehran car from the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station on Monday.

The owner of the car Tasleem Ahmed has lodged an FIR with the police station that his Suzuki Mehran car (RLE 122) model 2006, silver colour has been lifted which he parked outside Poultry Research Centre, Shamsabad. The New Town Police Station has registered an FIR and has started investigation.