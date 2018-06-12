Minister orders better efficiency in CADD organisations

Islamabad: Caretaker minister for the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Azam Khan on Monday said during his brief stint at the division, he would go all-out to ensure better efficiency in the organisations working under its administrative control.

He also said the good initiatives taken by the previous government would continue.

The minister was chairing the maiden meeting at the CADD after assuming the charge lately.

He said Islamabad was the federal capital of the country and therefore, the government institutions working there should be a model for their countrywide contemporaries to follow.

“During my short period at the helm of affairs, I’ll ensure all-out efforts to improve the working of the organisations overseen by the CADD,” he said.

Earlier, CADD secretary Dr Saqib Aziz gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the affairs of division regarding development, health, education and social welfare sectors.

The two also discussed the issues relating to the capital city and their solutions.

The minister ordered immediate corrective measures.