VC vows to restore PU glory

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad has vowed to increase research productivity of the university and restore its academic excellence.

Addressing the faculty members during his visit to various departments at New Campus on Monday, he urged upon the teachers to focus on quality and economic impact research and the administration would extend full support to them in this regard. Dr Niaz Ahmad said universities were meant for creation of new knowledge. He said if universities were not creating knowledge, it meant universities were not functioning and ultimately we would not survive. He said PU would play its active role in socio-economic development of the country. He said the administration would also focus on improving quality of the university’s graduates. He said in order to enhance research productivity, the administration would fulfill faculty positions strictly on merit basis. He said the administration would not compromise on quality of faculty members while making appointments because it was unjust with the institution as well as the nation to make any unfair appointment. He said there would be no violation of merit in PU and the rule of law would reflect in all university affairs.