Hot, dry spell continues

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Dry and hot weather continued to prevail in the provincial metropolis here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials at Met office said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts, while very hot in central and southern parts of the country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Bagrote, Astore, Bunji, Gilgit, Saidu Sharif, Kohat, Balakot, Malamjabba, Lower Dir, Kalam, Muzaffarabad and Noorpur Thal. Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Larkana where mercury reached at 49°C while in Lahore maximum temperature was 36°C, minimum was 28.5°C and humidity level was 48 per cent.