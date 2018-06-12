‘CPEC to bringing economic stability’

LAHORE : University of Management and Technology (UMT) Chairman, Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad has said that university is all set to be a catalyst of latest research and innovation for the mega project of CPEC, which would connect both Pakistani and Chinese universities strongly with every passing of day.

According to a press release, he expressed these views while talking to Mr Lijian Zhao, the acting ambassador of China to Pakistan. Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad said after establishing CPEC Studies Centre on the campus, UMT was conducting quality research on different dimensions of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and for this purpose it had already joined hands with many Chinese universities for research collaboration, students and faculty exchange programme. He said CPEC would fetch abundant opportunities for Pakistani students especially those who are doing specialisation in business and engineering, IT, agriculture, and construction industry.

Dr Murad briefed the ambassador on the latest trend of Pakistani students in learning Chinese language and doing jobs in Chinese companies. He said joint ventures between Pakistani and Chinese universities would be helpful in successful administering of the mega economic project.

The Chinese envoy highly appreciated Dr Murad’s endeavours taken for CPEC. He said the CPEC project aimed at bringing economic stability and happiness for both the countries. Mr Zhao assured Dr Murad of supporting the initiatives taken by UMT’s CPEC Studies Centre.