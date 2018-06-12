294 candidates file nomination papers on last day

LAHORE: On the last day of submission of nomination papers 294 aspirants submitted their nominations papers on 14 seats of National Assembly from Lahore for general elections 2018.

According to unofficial data, from NA-123 Lahore, PTI’ s Mehar Wajid Azeem, PPPP’s Faraz Hashmi, Aziz-Ur -Rehman Chun, PML-N’s Malik Riaz, Parvez Malik and 28 other aspirants submitted their nominations papers.

From National Assembly seat NA-124, pml-n’s Hamza Shahbaz, PTI’s Nauman Qaiser and 12 others submitted their nomination papers. From NA-125, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, Ayaz Sadiq, PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid, Andleeb Abbas, PPPP’s Zubair Kardar and 25 others submitted their nomination papers.

From NA-126, PML-N’s Mian Marghob Ahmad, Rana Mashood Ahmad, PTI’s Barrister Hammad Azhar, Shoaib Khan Niazi and 16 others submitted their nomination papers.

From NA-127, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and 18 others submitted their nomination papers.

From NA-128, PML-N’s Sheikh Rohail Asghar, PTI’s Aijaz Dial and 21 others submitted their papers.

From NA-129, pml-N’s Khawaja Ahmad Ihsan, Ayaz Sadiq, PTI’s Abul Aleem Khan, Waleed Iqbal and 20 others submitted their nomination papers.

From NA-130, PTI’s Shafqat Mehmood, PML-N’s Khawaja Ahmad Ihsan and 27 others submitted their nomination papers.

From NA-131, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Brabri Party’s Jawad Ahmad and 24 others submitted their nomination papers.

From NA-132, PML-N’s President Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, PTI’s Mansha Sindhu, PPPP’s Samina Khalid Ghurki and 26 others submitted their nomination papers.

From NA-133, PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq, Zaeem Qadri, PTI’s Aijaz Chaudhary and 27 others submitted their nomination papers.

From NA-134, PML-N’s Rana Mubashir Iqbal, PTI’s Zafar Abbas Khokhar and 20 others submitted their nomination papers.

From NA-135, PTI’s Kramat Khokhar, PML-N’s Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and from NA-136 PML-N’s Afzal Khokhar, PTI’s Malik Asad Khokhar and 17 other submitted their nomination papers.

As per election schedule, the Returning Officers will scrutinise nomination papers by June 19. Aspirants can challenge verdicts by June 22. The Appellate Tribunal will take a final call on appeals by June 27. A revised publication featuring all confirmed candidates will be released on June 28. The ECP will allot election symbols on June 30. The elections will take place on July 25.