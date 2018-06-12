Tue June 12, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2018

Ex-PM Abbasi ticketed for speeding

LAHORE: Motorway police challaned the vehicle of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for speeding near Lahore on Monday. He paid Rs750 fine on the spot and also appreciated the performance motorway police.

