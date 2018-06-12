Addict burns wife to death for refusing money

LAHORE: A man burnt his wife to death over monetary issue in the Nishtar Colony police limits on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Shakila Bibi, mother of five children. Police said the victim’s husband Javed was a drug addict and used to demand money from Shakila for drugs. On the day of the incident, he demanded cash and over refusal sprinkled petrol on her and set ablaze. As a result, she received burns. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to burns. Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a case against three persons, including her husband on the complaint of victim’s brother.

BIKER HIT TO DEATH: A speeding truck crushed a motorcyclist to death in the Barki police limits on Monday. Police handed over body to the victim’s family. The victim has been identified as Faisal. The accused driver fled the scene.

ACCIDENTS: A total 869 road traffic accidents were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; in which 13 lives were lost and 619 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant districts and tehsils.

However, some 383 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by emergency medical teams. Security plan on Laila-tul-Qadar: SSP Operations Muntazir Mehdi Monday said that a comprehensive security plan was chalked out on the occasion of Laila-tul-Qadar. Around 5,000 cops were deployed to perform duties at different mosques, imambargahs and Mahafil-e-Shabeena. PRU and Dolphin Squads were ordered to enhance patrolling around mosques and imambargahs.

Overhead bridge near PU collapses: An overhead pedestrian bridge collapsed when a trawler loaded with heavy machinery of Orange Line Train collided with it near Punjab University on Monday.

However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported. The trawler was loaded with heavy generator of Orange Line Train and was being transported from Thokhar to Mughalpura. The machinery was high from limit of the bridge which caused the incident. As a result, traffic remained disrupted for couple of hours. The debris and vehicles were removed after eight hours of the incident.