New Zealand women hammer Ireland again

LONDON: New Zealand women overpowered their Irish counterparts by once more piling up a total in excess of 400 for another win by more than 300 runs in the second of three One-day Internationals in Dublin on Sunday.

Friday saw New Zealand post a mammoth 490 for four, a record total in both men’s and women’s One-day Internationals, in a match they won by a colossal 346 runs.New Zealand’s Sophie Devine completed a 59-ball hundred on the way to 108 on Sunday after her captain, Suzie Bates, made 151 two days earlier.

On Sunday, New Zealand, long one of the leading teams in international women’s cricket, posted a total of 418 and then saw minnows Ireland collapse to 112 all out as the tourists won by 306 runs.