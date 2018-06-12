Junaid Ali Shah to be conferred with AIPS award

KARACHI: The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Asia has said that it will confer Sindh Sports Minister and Patron Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS), Syed Junaid Ali Shah with “The Best Sports Organizer of Pakistan” in November, 2018.

According to details, the announcement was made at a gathering, arranged by SJAS for its Patron, Syed Junaid Ali Shah on becoming a caretaker provincial minister for the second time.On this occasion, Secretary SJAS Asghar Azeem gave a letter to the AIPS (ASIA) to Junaid, announcing that the global organisation of sports journalists AIPS Asia has declared Junaid as the best sports organiser of Pakistan and the award will be given on the occasion of International Junior Sports Journalists Workshop, which will be held in Karachi in the first week of November this year, where journalists of more than 20 countries will participate.

“My all efforts are for the sports only and it is my passion, for which my doors are always open for all sports lovers, oraganiser and sports journalists,” Junaid said.“The award is an honour for Pakistan and me as well,” he added.He also thanked SJAS for arranging the gathering for him and hailed their services.