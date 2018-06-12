Arsenal great Vieira appointed Nice coach

NICE, France: Former Arsenal and France star Patrick Vieira, world and European champion with Les Bleus, has taken the reins at top flight Nice, the French club said Monday.

Vieira, 41, arrives after a stint at MLS outfit New York City FC. He has signed a three-year contract and replaces Lucien Favre who is moving to Borussia Dortmund.The former midfield dynamo started his playing career at Cannes then had a brief spell AC Milan before becoming the rock on which Arsenal built a decade of glory, starring for the Gunners from 1996-2005.

In 2011, he retired after a spell back in England with Manchester City and after winning 107 French caps.He then moved into coaching taking charge of the under-19 and under-21 Manchester City teams before coaching New York, which shares its owner with City.

Nice described the 1998 World Cup winner as a “monument of French football,” whose dynamism and charisma had made him the obvious choice.