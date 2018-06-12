Scotland stun top-ranked England in huge cricket shock

EDINBURGH, Scotland: Scotland enjoyed the greatest victory in their cricket history by holding their nerve to beat world number one-ranked England by six runs in a thrilling One-day International here on Sunday.

Despite making a mammoth 371 for five, thanks mainly to Calum MacLeod’s brilliant 140 not out, Scotland were in danger of defeat as England’s Jonny Bairstow took advantage of a good pitch and short boundaries at the Grange to make 105.

But a middle-order collapse gave non-Test nation Scotland renewed hope.England rallied again, thanks to a 71-run eighth-wicket partnership between Moeen Ali and Liam Plunkett.But paceman Safyaan Sharif sealed Scotland’s victory with seven balls to spare when he had No 11 Mark Wood plumb lbw to spark a pitch invasion by jubilant home fans.

Scotland’s first win in international cricket over England came in their first match since they were cruelly denied a place at next year’s World Cup after a poor umpiring decision and rain saw them miss out in their final qualifier against the West Indies in Harare in March.

The International Cricket Council’s decision to shrink the World Cup from 14 teams to 10 had already been heavily criticised long before Scotland and their fellow associate or non-Test nations impressed with the quality of their play.

This was an embarrassing reverse for 2019 World Cup hosts England ahead of their upcoming five-match home ODI series against Australia and a reminder of how Eoin Morgan’s side have been undone in one-off games, such as last year’s Champions Trophy semi-final loss to eventual winners Pakistan in Cardiff.

Scotland’s total was their highest at this level, surpassing their 341 for nine against fellow non-Test nation Canada at Christchurch four years ago.Bairstow set a record by becoming the first England batsman to make three ODI centuries in successive innings but it was not enough to deny the Scots.

Scotland saw captain Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross share a century stand after Morgan won the toss.But they lost both openers in quick succession to be 107 for two.MacLeod, however, ensured a promising start was not wasted and together with George Munsey (55) put on 107 for the fourth wicket.

England won toss

Scotland

†M H Cross c Billings b Plunkett 48

*K J Coetzer c Billings b Rashid 58

C S MacLeod not out 140

R D Berrington c Root b Plunkett 39

H G Munsey c Wood b Rashid 55

D E Budge b Wood 11

M A Leask not out 10

Extras (lb 5, w 5) 10

Total (5 wickets, 50 overs) 371

Did not bat: S M Sharif, M R J Watt, A C Evans, C B Sole

Fall: 1-103, 2-107, 3-200, 4-307, 5-360

Bowling: Wood 10-0-71-1; Willey 10-0-72-0 (w 1); Rashid 10-0-72-2; Plunkett 10-0-85-2 (w 3); Ali 10-0-66-0

England

J J Roy c & b Watt 34

J M Bairstow c Munsey b Berrington 105

A D Hales c Evans b Berrington 52

J E Root run out 29

*E J G Morgan c Coetzer b Evans 20

†S W Billings c Coetzer b Watt 12

M M Ali c Munsey b Watt 46

D J Willey c Cross b Evans 7

L E Plunkett not out 47

A U Rashid run out 5

M A Wood lbw b Sharif 1

Extras (w 7) 7

Total (all out, 48.5 overs) 365

Fall: 1-129, 2-165, 3-220, 4-245, 5-245, 6-263, 7-276, 8-347, 9-362, 10-365

Bowling: Sharif 9.5-0-71-1 (w 1); Sole 8-0-72-0 (w 1); Watt 10-0-55-3; Leask 4-0-50-0

(w 1); Evans 8-1-50-2 (w 1); Berrington 9-0-67-2 (w 1)

Result: Scotland won by 6 runs

Man of the Match: Calum MacLeod (Scotland)

ODI debut: D E Budge (Scotland)

Umpires: Allan Haggo (Scotland) and Marais Erasmus (South Africa). TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka). Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)