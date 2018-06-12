G-7 chaos

The G-7 summit in Quebec last week was the perfect illustration of how the election of Donald Trump as US president has upset the traditional global power arrangement. The meeting of seven large economies from North America and Western Europe was always going to be dominated by the trade war Trump wants to wage on China and traditional allies of the US but the scenes that played out showed just how much Trump absurdly seems to view international trade as a game that is rigged against the US. As is typical of such summits, a bland joint communiqué was agreed upon which included a commitment to a “rules-based international trading system”. This was too much for Trump who rescinded his country’s approval of the communiqué via tweet and threatened to impose tariffs on the import of German cars and Canadian goods like maple syrup. He reserved particular ire for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and described free trade as fool trade. In a sense, Trump is correct. The free trade system as currently practised is meant for the benefit of the West. To have Trump throw a spanner in the works threatens to disrupt a system that has been used by the West to exploit the rest of the world. The sense of incomprehension that pervaded the G-7 summit was at the fact that Trump does not seem to understand that the current world order he seems so bent on upending is designed for his country’s benefit.

It is still too early to predict a break between the US and the rest of the West. It is notable though that Trump repeatedly called for the reinstatement of Russia to the group – Russia had been expelled for its military adventurism in Ukraine and the Crimea – and criticised Nato countries for not contributing enough to the military alliance. Once again, Trump seems to be shooting his own country in the foot. The only reason for Nato to exist after the fall of the Soviet Union is to militarily project US power. The military ventures undertaken by Nato after 1991 – in Kosovo and Afghanistan – were at the behest of the US. This, coupled with its greater economic power, is why the US pays more for Nato than other member countries. Canada and the European countries now have no option but to retaliate with tariffs of their own. This could lead to a full-blown trade war, the political and economic fallout of which will be difficult to contain. The G-7 summit was a reminder that US power – after decades of its dominating and bullying the rest of the world – is gradually waning. Trump’s temper tantrums might just hasten its arrival.