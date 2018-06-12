The spirit of Eid

With Eid just around the corner, it is important for us not to forget the true spirit of this festive occasion. The holy festival isn’t just about eating or receiving cash from our elders. The true spirit lies in sharing with the unprivileged.

Giving the poor Rs50 or 100 on Eid is a good thing. But when buying your clothes, look for a slightly cheaper suit for yourself and try to buy a new suit for someone who doesn’t have the luxury to buy it for themselves. The true spirit of Eid lies in taking care of the ones who are not as blessed as you.

Bilal Ahmed

Karachi