Tue June 12, 2018
June 12, 2018

Trash city

Our negligence has turned Karachi into a dumping site. Residential areas, roads, amusement places, educational institutions and even medical centres and hospitals are destroyed because of the garbage heap. The piles of garbage, pungent gutters and unwept streets have become a critical issue.

These heaps have, therefore, become the breeding ground for flies and mosquitoes, which then spread various deadly diseases. The rise in the number of diseases and hygiene problems has left citizens frustrated. The administration is not taking any action. As a result, the condition of the city is getting worse. It is hoped that the authorities concerned will do something about the city’s garbage crisis.

Munazzah Zia

Karachi

