Tue June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Health hazard

The problem of electronic waste has worsened in Pakistan. According to some media reports, thousands of tonnes of e-waste are illegally dumped in the country each year. A sizeable amount of money goes into tackling this waste. More often than not, precious metals and materials are extracted out of waste to earn few pennies.

x
Advertisement

However, those who perform this task end up putting their lives in danger as the fumes released from this waste are toxic in nature and could prove to be fatal. This waste is also burnt along the banks of the river, which affect marine life. Health problems caused by the e-waste are responsible for four million deaths per year across the world. The government is requested to ponder this matter and take some initiative to overcome it.

Shehla Inam

Wah Cantt

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar