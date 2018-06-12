Health hazard

The problem of electronic waste has worsened in Pakistan. According to some media reports, thousands of tonnes of e-waste are illegally dumped in the country each year. A sizeable amount of money goes into tackling this waste. More often than not, precious metals and materials are extracted out of waste to earn few pennies.

However, those who perform this task end up putting their lives in danger as the fumes released from this waste are toxic in nature and could prove to be fatal. This waste is also burnt along the banks of the river, which affect marine life. Health problems caused by the e-waste are responsible for four million deaths per year across the world. The government is requested to ponder this matter and take some initiative to overcome it.

Shehla Inam

Wah Cantt