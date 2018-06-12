Tue June 12, 2018
June 12, 2018

Criminal minds

Crimes against women and children have risen during the recent past. The alarming rate of increase in crimes is a cause of concern for the relevant authorities. Lack of education, the portrayal of violence in films and television serials, irresponsible police attitudes and a desire for easy money are some of the reasons that lead to such heinous crimes.

The need of the hour is that this situation must be tackled before it is too late. A multipronged strategy should be evolved to address crimes in society. The police force need to be equipped to handle the situation intelligently and sympathetically. These steps should be taken to create a safe living environment for citizens.

Shaghaf Naz

Karachi

