Bringing jobs to people

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Most people believe that the fundamental cause of unemployment is overpopulation. Others are of the view that the extensive use of machinery has left many labourers jobless. But both perspectives aren’t entirely true. The real problem is that we do not have proper planning.
Our government should set up an independent department to eradicate unemployment. This will certainly produce sound results.
Areeba Khursheed
Karachi
Most people believe that the fundamental cause of unemployment is overpopulation. Others are of the view that the extensive use of machinery has left many labourers jobless. But both perspectives aren’t entirely true. The real problem is that we do not have proper planning.
Our government should set up an independent department to eradicate unemployment. This will certainly produce sound results.
Areeba Khursheed
Karachi
Comments