Tue June 12, 2018
June 12, 2018

Bringing jobs to people

Most people believe that the fundamental cause of unemployment is overpopulation. Others are of the view that the extensive use of machinery has left many labourers jobless. But both perspectives aren’t entirely true. The real problem is that we do not have proper planning.

Our government should set up an independent department to eradicate unemployment. This will certainly produce sound results.

Areeba Khursheed

Karachi

