Man shot dead for resisting mugging bid

A 23-year-old man was shot dead by robbers for refusing to give them his mobile phone in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block-17 late on Sunday night.

Sharea Faisal Police Station’s Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Hassan said that the incident took place near Naveed Bungalows where the muggers shot and injured Shahid, son of Manzoor, during a mobile snatching attempt. Police and residents took the injured man to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

SHO Hussain added that the victim was a student and had just finished his intermediate examinations. The police handed over the body to the deceased’s family and began a search operation for the suspects involved in the murder.