Three ACLC cops denied bail in Intezar murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) rejected the bail applications of three Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) cops in the murder case of Intezar Ahmed.

ACLC officer Tariq Raheem was already on interim bail and on Monday as he moved another application to get his bail confirmed, the court rejected his application.

The court also rejected the bail pleas of two other cops, Tariq Mehmood and Fahad Khan, who are already in jail. The court housed at the central prison summoned the prosecution witnesses for June 23 so their statements could be recorded.

The suspended ACLC SHO, Tariq Mehmood, and the seven other ACLC policemen – Tariq Mehmood, Ghulam Abbas, Azhar Ahsan, Fahad Khan, Danial, Bilal, Shahid and Tariq Rahim -- are being tried on charges of murdering 19-year-old Intezar Ahmed.

Ahmed was killed after the ACLC officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in Defence Housing Authority on January 14. Ishtiaq Ahmed, father of deceased, had lodged a case against the accused cops at Darakhshan Police Station.

Two weeks after the incident, CCTV footage surfaced and showed the teenager’s car being intercepted by another car from the front, while a third car and a motorbike also approach and stop to the left of the vehicle.

Apart from these, another motorbike stays at a little distance to the right side of the victim’s car. Shortly after Ahmed’s car is signalled to go, it is shot at from the back, the footage revealed. The plain-clothes personnel riding the second motorbike and positioned to the right also fired shots at the vehicle.