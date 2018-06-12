CM tells task force to draw up plan to deal with polio challenges

No polio case has been detected in the province of Sindh over the last one year; however, Karachi and Qambar-Shahdadkot district have been rated as high-risk areas in this regard.

This was staged in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Caretaker chief minister Fazal-ur-Rehman on Monday to review the performance of the polio programme at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Provincial Coordinator POCC Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho, Provincial Coordinator Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Fayaz Jatoi and Aziz Memon of International Polio plus Committee Rotary International.

The chief minister was told that all polio activities were guided by the National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP). Globally, Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only remaining countries with polio. In 2018 to date, Pakistan has reported three cases (all from District Dukki of Balocistan), and Afghanistan eight cases. In Sindh, all six districts of Karachi are still classified as ’Tier 1’ core reservoir, means districts of the highest risk.

Epidemiology

No polio case has been detected in Sindh as compared to last year when two polio cases were reported and both were from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gadap.

The virus was isolated from environmental sites (taken from sewage system), indicating the ongoing virus transmission. ln Karachi, samples are taken from 11 sites every month. In May, samples of only Machhar Colony and Gadap came positive. In Northern Sindh, samples were taken from six sites and Qambar were positive.

On this, the chief minister said that the situation could not be termed normal, and all the concerned stakeholders, partners and civil society had to work together to make Pakistan a polio-free zone.

Structure of polio program

The chief minister was told that the three-tier structure provides oversight and direction to the polio programme. The Provincial Task Force led by the chief minister and/or the chief secretary meets quarterly and has membership of secretaries of health and education Departments, all commissioners, LEAs, and provincial heads of partner agencies.

The divisional task forces led by commissioners operate in all six divisions with membership of the DCs, DHOs/THOs and their district teams.

District Polio Eradication Committees (DPECs) have been formed in all 29 districts, led by the deputy commissioners. The DPECs are supported by the District Polio Control Rooms (DPCRs) which are responsible for the day-to-day running of all polio-related activities in the districts. Most DPCRs function throughout the month.

The provincial Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is the technical lead at the provincial level and coordinates all activities between government, partners and the federal level (National EOC).

Assessment

The epidemiological situation in Karachi has Improved. The virus from the environmental site has restricted to Gadap area. The campaign quality has improved, eradication levels are still not consistently achieved due to a high number of missed children (from the immunisation campaign) due to refusals.

After the outbreak in lower Sindh (Badin, Thatta, Sujawal) between September -December 2016, these districts received significant inputs (human resources, monitoring, supervision, accountability) with a subsequent improvement in performance quality. This improvement has been sustained. In Northern Sindh, all polio eradication activities are well managed by DPCRs under joint leadership of DC/DHO.

Routine immunisation in Sindh remains weak and still leaves too many young children without immunity against polio. Large efforts have been made together with the EPI programme to improve the situation, progress remains to be guarded. Currently, a large- scale measles campaign is being jointly conducted in Karachi (and later also in other districts of Sindh) by EOC and EPI.

Fayaz Jatoi highliting the challenges said that stopping virus transmission in Karachi requires sustained polio activities of highest quality in selected high-risk areas of the city. “We need to minimise the number of still missed children soon after every immunisation campaign and special strategy may be formulated for permanently missed children focusing on refusal conversion.”

He said that the energy and morale of the workforce is in a precarious balance, and back-to-back activities for many months, high expectations, constant pressure, punitive measures, inadequate support etc have taken a toll on frontline workers and led to high staff turnover.

Further accountability measures are required for both good and bad performance. Human resource issues remain a key obstacle, including the ability to fill vacancies with motivated, well-performing staff — both in government and with partners. Highest-quality surveillance becomes critically important as ever fewer polio cases are reported now. Surveillance must be able to detect and quickly investigate each weakness case to be sure that zero means zero.

Frequent movements of High Risk Mobile Population (HRMP) from Quetta, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata to Karachi and other parts of Sindh are a major issue. The chief minister directed the principal secretary to call a meeting of the provincial task force on polio on May 2, 2018 so that strategy could be evolved to face the challenges.