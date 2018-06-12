City to expect heavyweight contest in polls

Submission of nomination forms for the upcoming general elections ended on Monday after a three-day extension, as top leaders of nearly all mainstream political parties are vying to contest from Karachi, writes Zubair Ashraf.



Until the filing of this report, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not issued the preliminary list of names of the nominated candidates, which, according to its schedule announcement, was to be released on the same day the submissions ended.

However, earlier in the day, provincial election commissioner Yousaf Khattak said that by June 10, 36 forms for the reserved seats for women in the National Assembly, 124 for the same in the Sindh Assembly and 73 for the reserved seats for minorities in both the assemblies were submitted to the ECP.

On the last day of the submissions, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and All Pakistan Muslim League chief and former Pakistan president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf were among the filers.

Sharif has submitted his form for three NA constituencies: NA-248 (West-I), NA-249 (West-II) and NA-250 (West-III). Musharraf will contest the elections from the NA-247 (South-II) constituency.

According to the ECP schedule, scrutiny of the nominations papers, starting today, will continue until June 19. The aspirants can file their appeals against the returning officers’ decision by June 22.

The last date to move the appellate tribunal is June 27. The revised list will be issued on June 28. The last date for withdrawal of the nomination is June 29. The election symbols will be allotted on June 30.

Heavyweight matches

The NA-247 constituency, which covers areas such as Burns Road, Saddar, Civil Lines and Clifton, is considered to be a witness to a heavyweight match.

Musharraf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) PIB Colony faction chief Farooq Sattar, the MQM-P Bahadurabad group’s Nasreen Jalil, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Arif Alvi, Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and social activist Jibran Nasir are contesting for the constituency. They have also filed forms for other constituencies.

Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has submitted his form for contesting for the NA-246 (South-I) constituency, which covers his party’s strongholds of Lyari and Garden.

PTI chief Imran Khan has submitted his form for contesting for the NA-243 (East-II) constituency, which predominantly covers Gulshan-e-Iqbal and some parts of Jamshed Quarters. Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed, for the first time in years, is contesting in the elections. He has submitted his forms for NA-240 (Korangi-II), NA-241 (Korangi-III) and NA-254 (Central-II).

MQM-P Bahadurabad chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, according to a statement issued by the party, has fielded 53 candidates for provincial assembly seats and seven for NA seats across Karachi. Those contesting on the group’s ticket include Khawaja Izharul Hasan for NA-243 and Aminul Haque for NA-252 (West-V).