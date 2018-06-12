Tue June 12, 2018
Business

REUTERS
June 12, 2018

Battery producer CATL to invest in Byton

BEIJING: China´s dominant battery producer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) has agreed to invest in Chinese-funded electric vehicle startup Byton, Byton said in a statement on Monday.

Byton would not disclose the scale of CATL´s investment, but its spokeswoman said the battery producer is a "sizable investor" that participated in Byton´s $500 million Series B round of funding.

