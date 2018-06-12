Appointment welcomed

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has welcomed the appointment of former LCCI president Mian Anjum Nisar as Punjab minister, and expressed the hope that he would take immediate steps to resolve the issues of industry and mineral sectors at the earliest, a statement said on Monday.

Anjum is operating the largest chemical plant in the country. He enjoys good reputation in business circles. When the tax directory was published a few years ago he and his two brothers were among the top 10 taxpayers in the country, LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said.

Nisar understands the issues being faced by the business community, he said, adding that the interim minister has vast experience of trade and industry.