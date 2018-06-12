Tue June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Appointment welcomed

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has welcomed the appointment of former LCCI president Mian Anjum Nisar as Punjab minister, and expressed the hope that he would take immediate steps to resolve the issues of industry and mineral sectors at the earliest, a statement said on Monday.

x
Advertisement

Anjum is operating the largest chemical plant in the country. He enjoys good reputation in business circles. When the tax directory was published a few years ago he and his two brothers were among the top 10 taxpayers in the country, LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said.

Nisar understands the issues being faced by the business community, he said, adding that the interim minister has vast experience of trade and industry.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar