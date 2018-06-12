Reckitt Benckiser to invest $24mln

KARACHI: Reckitt Benckiser, maker of Dettol, Mortein, Harpic and Veet, is investing $24 million in its Mauripur factory to reduce the emissions under its ‘betteRBusiness’ strategy, a statement said on Monday.

A major chunk of the committed investment would be utilised to replace 50 percent of the energy load at the facility to solar energy, with project commencing in June 2018; in line with the vision to use more renewable resources, the statement said.

By converting half the energy load to grid-tied solar panels, the facility would also be reducing an extensive amount of carbon footprint (a reduction of over 350,000kg of green house gas emissions), equivalent to 15,000 trees annually, it added.

The Mauripur facility was striving to reduce waste by improving treatment and ensuring that ‘zero’ waste was sent to landfills. This was done by purchasing products that are made of more sustainable materials and by choosing to recycle materials wherever possible.

RB Pakistan Chief Executive Fahad Ashraf said, “Responsibility and environmental sustainability is at the heart of RB Pakistan’s values and reiterates our pledge for a healthier, cleaner Pakistan, ‘Hoga Saaf Pakistan. We will continue to ensure our purpose for ‘healthier lives and happier homes’, while making the right kind of social and environmental impact.”