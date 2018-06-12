Passco meets wheat buying target

LAHORE: The Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) has met the procurement target by purchasing 0.9 million tons of wheat, officials said on Monday.

“The federal agency managed to purchase 0.767 million tons from Punjab, 0.096 million tons from Sindh, and 0.0358 million tons from Balochistan,” a PASSCO spokesman said.

The official said as many as 9.0 million bags were issued to farmers for buying wheat during recently concluded procurement drive.

“In this connection, 230 wheat procurement centers across wheat growing areas in the country were established in order to facilitate the grain producers to sell their produces at official fixed rates,” the PASSCO spokesman said.

The official added that the whole country was divided into zones for enhancing the outreach of the corporation and facilitating the growers across the crop producing areas of provinces.

“Punjab was divided into 11 zones, whereas it had established two zones in Sindh and one in Balochistan provinces respectively to encourage farmers to sell their produces at the nearest wheat procurement centers of the corporation,” the official said.