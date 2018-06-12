For economy to roar, regulators need to grow teeth

Comment

LAHORE: Economies with toothless regulators seldom make any waves in terms of sustainable growth and are more often than not inefficient under-performers and Pakistan is no exception.

The country is plagued with un-regulator-like institutions, which give rise to bad governance, market failures, and economic anomalies, dragging down growth, productivity, and competitiveness to a virtual standstill.

This is the reason that we have not been able to benefit from liberalisation of economy or a very lucrative investment policy that needs strong institutions for implementation.

Weak institutions hinder the flow of capital and labor, leading to issues like poorly developed banking system and securities markets, uncertain property rights, the lack of easily enforceable and commonly accepted bankruptcy and liquidation procedures, and the underdevelopment of land, housing, and labor market infrastructure.

Fragility of the institutions is manifested by high and growing money velocity, decline of bank financing as a proportion of the gross domestic product (GDP), poor enforcement of property rights, bankruptcies, contracts and law and order in general, and in increased crime rates.

Institutional capacities depend to a large extent on their ability to deliver according to the mandate provided by the state.

Performance of many economies reveals that not only democratic governments but also authoritarian regimes can develop efficient institutions that ensure sustainable economic growth given there is strong rule of law.

In Pakistan’s case the institutions remained weak during both military and democratic regimes.

The level of documentation in a country provides a clue about the performance of state institutions. The share of informal economy in Pakistan has been increasing constantly.

The tax-to-GDP ratio has remained low because businesses can operate without paying taxes and having to fear the regulators. Weak revenue collection is due to high unregulated economy because of which the state in unable to deliver basic public goods.

These are signs of weakening of institutions. Pseudo-economists liberalised our economy without building strong market institutions, a mistake that led to the extraordinary collapse of output. The importance of liberalisation cannot be underscored strongly enough but the devil is actually in the details, which often do not fit into the generalisations and make straightforward explanations look trivial.

Successive governments have been afraid that restructuring, due to already present market imperfections, would result in temporary loss of output. They should have mustered the courage to deal with a temporary decline in production and strengthened the institutions. In economies with strong institutions the decline in the production of non-competitive enterprises and industries is offset by an increase in the production of competitive industries and enterprises in two to three years.

Our institutions are weak because the rules allow the ruling elite to dominate as well as manipulate the regulators. Theoretically all our regulatory institutions are autonomous, but still the government tries to influence them in one way or the other.

State Bank of Pakistan, for instance, enjoys highest autonomy, but still its governor cannot refuse the government’s instructions to print currency notes.

This pressure to print money had forced a central bank governor to resign during one of the regimes of Pakistan People’s Party.

The central bank cannot pursue a prudent monetary policy if it has no clue about the money in circulation in the next quarter.

National Electricity Purchasing National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announces power rates based on the cost of production from different fuels and administrative expenses but it is up to the federal government to notify or deny the NEPRA decision. There is no need for a regulator if the final decision on electricity or petroleum rates lies with the government.

True regulators are not advisory bodies. They take decisions after careful deliberation in the best interest of the sector they regulate.

The appointments in the regulatory body from its head to board members or commissioners are made by the federal government. All these appointees enjoy constitutional protection of three years for their jobs. This is good and gives the regulator much needed independence.

But when the term expires, all governments ask the incumbents to continue till further orders. During this “continue till further order” period the regulators try to toe the line of serving government in the hope of getting another three years tenure.

Sometimes many important regulatory posts are not filled making the regulator incapable of taking any decision. All this is done deliberately or sometimes out of negligence but the regulator becomes ineffective.

For instance the National Tariff Commission could not proceed in many cases because some posts of its commissioners were not filled. Every regulator at some time has suffered similarly.

Institutions would remain weak until it is assured that all vacant posts are promptly filled through a transparent mechanism available in all developed economies.