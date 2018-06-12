Copper down

Beijing : The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 54,220 yuan ($8,465.66) a tonne by the mid-session interval, trading higher for a seventh day.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2 percent at $7,295.50 a tonne, by 0456 GMT, but was still within a striking distance of the recent high of $7,348. The union at BHP´s Escondida copper mine in Chile said on Friday it saw a "favourable scenario" for reaching a deal on a new labour contract with the company, citing higher copper prices. Base metal prices were mixed on Monday as positive sentiment over strong import data in China, the world´s biggest metals consumer, was tempered by renewed fears of a global trade war amid a lack of consensus at the G7 summit in Canada.

China´s unwrought copper imports in May reached their highest monthly total since December 2016, according to customs data released on Friday.