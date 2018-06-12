Cotton improves

Karachi : Dull trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rate increased Rs100/maund.

The spot rates increased to Rs7,600/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,145/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also rose to Rs7,745/maund and Rs8,300/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that partial ginning has started in Sindh. However, more factories have started operations as compared to supply of seed-cotton that resulted in an increase in seed-cotton price to Rs4,100/40kg, which is highest in eight years.

Karachi cotton market recorded only two transactions of 600 bales. Of these, 200 bales from Sadiqabad were sold at Rs8,075/maund and 400 bales of Rahimyar Khan exchanged hands at Rs7,725/maund.