Gold higher

Bengaluru : Gold prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Monday as the dollar softened ahead of key central bank policy meetings and the U.S.-North Korea summit this week, and as a weekend G7 summit fanned trade war fears.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,298.78 per ounce at 0049 GMT. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were nearly unchanged at $1,302.80 per ounce.

Tightening policy by a notch just one day apart, the world´s top two central banks will hope to signal confidence in global economic growth, despite risks of a trade war, currency swings and political turbulence. U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that could lay the groundwork for ending a nuclear stand-off between the old foes and the transformation of the isolated Asian nation.