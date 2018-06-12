Gold higher

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru : Gold prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Monday as the dollar softened ahead of key central bank policy meetings and the U.S.-North Korea summit this week, and as a weekend G7 summit fanned trade war fears.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,298.78 per ounce at 0049 GMT. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were nearly unchanged at $1,302.80 per ounce.
Tightening policy by a notch just one day apart, the world´s top two central banks will hope to signal confidence in global economic growth, despite risks of a trade war, currency swings and political turbulence. U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that could lay the groundwork for ending a nuclear stand-off between the old foes and the transformation of the isolated Asian nation.
Bengaluru : Gold prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Monday as the dollar softened ahead of key central bank policy meetings and the U.S.-North Korea summit this week, and as a weekend G7 summit fanned trade war fears.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,298.78 per ounce at 0049 GMT. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were nearly unchanged at $1,302.80 per ounce.
Tightening policy by a notch just one day apart, the world´s top two central banks will hope to signal confidence in global economic growth, despite risks of a trade war, currency swings and political turbulence. U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that could lay the groundwork for ending a nuclear stand-off between the old foes and the transformation of the isolated Asian nation.
Comments