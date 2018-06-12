Euro strengthens

LONDON: The euro rose on Monday as traders turned their attention away from a divisive G7 summit towards a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting that could signal the beginning of the end of the bloc´s vast economic stimulus.

Investors are raising their bets that the ECB will signal on Thursday a winding down of its vast bond-buying programme by the end of this year following a flurry of hawkish comments by officials last week.

The euro gained 0.4 percent to $1.1816, closing in on a two-week high of $1.1840 touched on Thursday.

It also rose half a percent against the safe haven Swiss franc. The euro bounced despite heightened worries about a global trade war following a dispute at the Group of Seven summit in Canada that laid bare a rift between U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders over automobile tariffs and other issues.

Trumped lashed out at Canada and Europe over the U.S. trade deficit after he arrived in Singapore, where he is due to hold a historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

The Canadian dollar, which has been dogged by fears that Trump may scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), fell 0.3 percent to C$1.2960.