Yuan rises

China´s yuan on Monday inched up against the U.S. dollar, which eased in global markets at the start of an event-packed week.

The dollar slipped against a basket of major currencies after a G7 meeting ended in disarray and before policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Another market focus is a historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday. Traders do not expect the yuan to be directly affected by the meeting, though Johnny Chen, a portfolio manager at NN Investment Partners in Singapore, said positive developments on the Korean peninsula "will likely strengthen the yuan, as Asian currencies would likely broadly strengthen against the dollar". Prior to Monday´s market opening, PBOC set the yuan´s midpoint rate at 6.4064 per dollar, 61 pips or 0.1 percent weaker than Friday´s fix of 6.4003.