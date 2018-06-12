Stocks end flat despite rupee devaluation

Stocks ended flat on Monday as rupee devaluation in interbank market led to downfall in automobile and cement sectors, trimming gains made earlier in the day, dealers said.

Analyst Komal Naqvi from Habib Metro Finance said, “The local bourse portrayed mixed sentiments as rupee took another dive, paring 5 percent of its value at Rs121 against the dollar in intraday trade.”

The caretaker setup has been concentrating on taking corrective actions before going for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package to support the country's dwindling forex reserves. “The market is likely to face heightened volatility in the ongoing week, with direction being broadly dictated by overall flows,” the analyst said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 0.04 percent or 16.95 points to close at 43,931.16 points, while KSE-30 shares index strengthened 0.12 percent or 26.69 points to end at 21,690.52 points.

As many as 341 scrips were active, of which 106 went up, 214 fell, and 21 remained unchanged. Ready market volumes stood at 160.149 billion shares compared to a turnover of 227.213 billion shares in the last session.

An analyst from Ismail Iqbal Securities said the benchmark index started off on a positive note due to early morning depreciation of rupee in the interbank market.

However, “the index turned negative later in the day as stocks that are negatively affected by rupee depreciation pulled it down,” the analyst said. Importers, like steel producers and auto assemblers suffered due to the devaluation, they added.

DG Khan, down 4.33 percent, and Maple Leaf Cement, down 4.57 percent declined because rupee depreciation has a mixed impact on them, as they both import coal and export cement.

Oil marketing companies were also mixed because while rupee depreciation was negative for them, a rise in margin (according to news over the weekend) was positive. Companies with the highest gains were Khyber Textile, up Rs19.26 to close at Rs404.65/share, and Ismail Industries, up Rs19.00 to close at Rs399.00/share. Stocks that booked the most losses were Rafhan Maize, down Rs324.17 to close at Rs7,853.33/share, and Unilever Foods, down Rs314.00 to close at Rs7,785.00/share.

Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 24.665 million shares, while its scrip gained Rs0.2 to close at Rs13.24/share. It was followed by Lotte Chemical, with a turnover of 14.145 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.62 to close at Rs12.22/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Elektron. It recorded a turnover of 9.508 million shares, with its scrip losing Rs1.96 to close at Rs37.82/share.