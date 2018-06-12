Trade deficit widens 13.4pc to $34bln in July-May

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Trade deficit widened 13.4 percent to $33.886 billion in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year of 2017/18, official data showed on Monday.
Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said the trade deficit amounted to $29.882 billion during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.
In July-May, merchandise exports rose 15.3 percent to $21.346 billion, while imports increased 14 percent to $55.232 billion.
Considering the monthly growth trend in trade, exports are expected to close at around $24 billion by the yearend, while imports are likely to record at more than $60 billion.
PBS recorded exports at $2.144 billion in May, while imports amounted to $5.814 billion. Exports increased inched up 0.52 percent in May over April, while imports rose 14 percent month-on-month.
Exports surged 32.4 percent in May over the same month a year earlier and imports increased 14.8 percent year-on-year. In May, trade deficit widened seven percent year-on-year to $3.670 billion, while it sharply engulfed 23.32 percent month-on-month.
PBS data further showed that trade deficit in services $4.216 billion in the July-April period, up 26.7 percent over the corresponding period a year ago. Exports of services decreased 8.2 percent to $4.315 billion, while services import increased 6.3 percent to $8.530 billion during the period.
In April, trade deficit in services widened 11.54 percent month-on-month, but they narrowed 18.7 percent year-on-year to $364 million.
Exports of services earned the country $451.2 million in April, up five percent month-on-month and 17.3 percent year-on-year. Imports of services stood at $815.3 million in April, up eight percent month-on-month and down 2.1 percent year-on-year, PBS data showed.
