Govt struggles to rescue sagging exports: Rupee slumps 3.8 percent in third major devaluation this fiscal year

KARACHI: The rupee plunged 3.8 percent against the dollar on Monday in a third major devaluation of the currency this fiscal year as authorities moved to bolster languid exports while facing challenges from a ballooning current account deficit.

“Today, the PKR-US$ exchange rate in the interbank market closed at PKR119.84 per US$ while witnessing an intraday low and high of PKR117.00 and PKR121.50 per US$, respectively,” the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement. “This movement is based on foreign exchange demand-supply gap in the interbank market.”

Rupee fell three to four percent in early hours of the interbank market to Rs119-120. It went as high as Rs122, down 4.6 percent, and then settled at Rs119-120 as against the Friday’s close of Rs115.62.

The SBP let the currency depreciate a cumulative nine percent in March 2018 and December 2017 to ease balance of payments pressure. The latest depreciation brought the rupee cumulatively down 12.8 percent since December last.

The central bank said the market-based adjustment is reflective of the country’s external balance of payments position, which is under pressure due to a large trade deficit.

Growing imports pushed the current account deficit up to $14 billion during the first 10 months of FY2018, up 1.5 times over the same period a year earlier. The deficit widened despite a 13.3 percent growth in exports in July-April and some uptick in remittances.

The SBP said the adjustment along with other recent policy measures are expected to contain the imbalances in the external account and aggregate demand and facilitate the prospects for generating non-debt creating inflows. The central bank increased its key policy rate by 50 basis points to 6.5 percent in May-end.

The central bank said it will continue to “closely monitor the foreign exchange markets and stands ready to ensure stability in the financial markets and curb the emergence of speculative pressures”.

An analyst said the country is bleeding about one billion dollar every month and after strenuous efforts Pakistan has been managing it by “taking loans left, right and centre”.

External debt and liabilities soared to $92 billion till March-end from $83.4 billion in June last year. The SBP’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $10 billion as of June 1.

An analyst at Tresmark Research said the rupee sharply plunged in early morning trade in what traders said was unexpected, “and (it) comes at a time when commercial activities are traditionally slow”.

Traders are expecting a next round of currency depreciation of around five percent after Eid, falling end of this week.

Tresmark’s analyst said the caretaker finance minister Shamshad Akhtar “is very hands-on and within only a few days has catalysed the freefall of rupee”.

“While the devaluation is consistent with earlier episodes, some analysts are of the view that Shamshad Akhtar will subsequently let the rupee trade in free float mode, which means that the central bank will not actively manage the rupee rate,” the analyst added. “This may spiral the value of rupee further and put much more pressure on reserves, but at the end of the day may reflect the real price of the local currency.”

Reuters adds: Pakistan’s economy is expected to expand by close to six percent this year, the fastest pace in more than a decade, but a widening of the current account deficit has fuelled speculation the country will need its second International Monetary Fund bailout since 2013.

The economic outlook has been hurt by the fast depletion of foreign currency reserves, which now stand at two months worth of imports.

Pakistan is currently in discussions with China for loans to ease pressure on its foreign currency reserves.

Over the weekend, the shortage of foreign currency widened the spread at which the rupee is traded in the open market and the interbank market to four rupees. The rupee closed at 119.50 to a dollar in the open market compared with the previous close of 118.50.

Fawad Khan, head of research at BMA Capital, said the rupee devaluation was expected. “So far no intervention was seen by State Bank. It is expected that the central bank’s intervention may come soon just to keep the dollar within the range of 120,” Khan added.