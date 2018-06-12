NAB makes fresh request to put Sharifs on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) once again sent a fresh request on Monday to the Interior Ministry to place the names of Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hussain Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz Sharif and his son-in-law Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar on Exit Control List (ECL).

In its letter to Interior Ministry, the NAB argued for placing the names of the Sharif family on the ECL on the grounds that that references against the accused persons are at the final stages of trial and there is apprehensions that they may leave the country to avoid legal outcome of the judgments which are expected to be announced shortly.

In a letter to Interior Ministry, the NAB stated that the matter of placing the names of the accused persons on ECL is required to be re-considered and the names be placed afresh before the sub-committee of the Cabinet.

The NAB had sent a request to Interior Ministry on February 14 , 2018 to put the names of Sharif family on ECL but the Interior Ministry did not take any action on it. While it is to be mentioned that on Sunday, the Chief Justice of Pakistan granted permission to Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam to visit Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is undergoing treatment for cancer in London.