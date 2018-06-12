Imran’s phone makes Zulfi go abroad despite being on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan’s close aid and PTI financier Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari was allowed to proceed abroad despite being on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Zulfi Bukhari, who also finds mention in Panama Papers along with many family members, is nephew of PTI MPA from Attock, and member of Imran Khan’s kitchen cabinet. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had started inquiry against him for having a number of offshore companies which were revealed by Panama Papers. Zulfi is yet to respond to the NAB notices despite many reminders.

The Ministry of Interior had placed his name on the ECL and intimation given to all international airports. On Monday, while Imran along with Bushra Maneka reached Islamabad Airport to proceed for Umrah, Zulfi also accompanied him. The FIA immigration staff refused to allow Zulfi Bukhari to board the plane since the Ministry of Interior had placed him on the ECL. This development immediately created panic among Imran Khan’s entourage. According to sources, Imran spoke to some “high up” and FIA was forced to allow Zulfi to board the plane despite being on ECL.

Most of the PTI main leaders were not available for comment. However, a second tier party leader denied that Imran Khan had made any phone call, saying that Zulfi Bukhari had gone abroad under his personal arrangements.

Zulfi Bukhari shot into limelight first when Imran Khan and Dr Qadir along with Chaudhrys of Gujrat met to plan the 2014 D-Chowk sit-in and long march in his London office, which was first proper attempt to dislodge the Nawaz Sharif-led dispensation in Islamabad through well thought out and planned conspiracy. However, despite all the help from the sides, the conspiracy was failed because of poor public response. Presently, Zulfi is in the news since he has served a legal notice in connection to a forthcoming book.