World Blood Donor Day on June 14

Islamabad: Like other parts of the globe, World Blood Donor Day will be marked on June 14 (Thursday) in Pakistan to raise awareness of the problem and thank donors worldwide.

Many events are held around the world on June 14 to mark World Blood Donor Day.

These include football matches, concerts and mobile blood donation clinics. World Blood Donor Day falls on the birthday of Karl Landsteiner (June 14, 1868). He created the ABO blood group system, which is still used today to ensure the safety of blood transfusions.