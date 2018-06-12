150 cops deployed in Capital markets to control traffic

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have deployed more than 150 policemen in various markets of the Capital during the last 10 days of Ramazan to control traffic related problems in the markets for Eid shopping.

"As many as 156 traffic policemen have been deployed at various markets to avoid parking congestion and ensure smooth flow of traffic during the last ‘Ashra’ as the people come out for Eid shopping.

Special deployment of traffic cops has also made outside main mosques to avoid traffic rush. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Farrukh Rasheed said that special deployment was being made at various points of the Capital before ‘Iftar’ so as to avoid traffic mess.

Traffic cops are also being served ‘Iftari’ at this point, he added. ITP personnel have been assigned extra duties in markets, shopping areas, mosques and public parks to maintain smooth flow of traffic and facility of general public.

Extra deployment has been made at Super Jinnah market, Blue area, Karachi Company, F-10, Peshwar Mor, Aabpara and F-8. Farruk Rasheed said that ITP had deployed special mobile squads to control traffic.