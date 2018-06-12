Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin submits nomination papers for PK-77

PESHAWAR: Noor Jehan, a cousin of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Monday submitted nomination papers with returning officer for contesting the election on PK-77 as an independent candidate.

"Shah Rukh Khan is an Indian national and I am a Pakistani national. He has nothing to do with my election bid," Noor Jehan said this after submission of her nomination papers with the returning officer.

When the paternal cousin of Shah Rukh Khan received nomination papers for contesting the general election, the news spread through the social media. The Indian nationals trolled him as a majority of them questioned his loyalty to India.

In a series of rants and tweets filled with profanity, many his Indian fans highlighted his "love for Pakistan" by stating how he chose Pakistani players for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, others opined about Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in Raees movie after the Uri terror attack and called it an evidence for him not being a true "patriot".

Taking to The News, Noor Jehan, who remained district and town councillor, stated that members of the Rotary Club, Peshawar, were her main supporters in the election and her brother Mansoor. However, she said her late father Ghulam Muhammad, called Gama by fellow Peshawarites, was a freedom fighter and his name and role in the freedom movement would help her win the election.

She said her family had remained a part of the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, lovingly called Bacha Khan by his supporters. "I will launch my election campaign after Eid," she said, adding, "I want to work for women's empowerment and focus on the problems in the constituency."

Noor Jehan resides in Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal, at the back of Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Being Shah Rukh's paternal cousin, she visited the Bollywood superstar twice and the family maintains a close contact with their relatives across the border. Shah Rukh Khan visited Peshawar along with his parents twice during his childhood.

On the other hand, Radesh Singh Tony, a first person from Sikh community on Monday also submitted nomination papers for contesting the election on general seat PK-75, Peshawar.

Radesh Singh, who is chairman, Sikh Community of Pakistan, told The News that he submitted nomination papers as an independent candidate. When asked, why he did not try to be elected on minority reserved seat, he replied that those who had been elected on reserved seats did not serve the minorities and failed to raise voice for legislation of the minorities' rights. "I will strive for the rights of the minorities in the assembly if elected," he claimed, adding that he had a good number of voters in PK-75.