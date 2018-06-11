SC orders sugar mill to clear farmers’ dues in 2 days

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday granted two days to a sugar mill owner to clear dues of farmers and submit a compliance report.

He was hearing a case about non-payment of the price of sugarcane to farmers by the sugar mills.

About suo motu notices and visits to public facilities, the CJ said, “What’s wrong if I am going to hospitals and schools for betterment of people? No toilet is available in 6,000 schools for girls in Balochistan.”

The CJ regretted that people were living without clean drinking water. “If laws are violated, and people’s rights are infringed on, the courts have all powers to intervene to redress people.

Justice Nisar added that the constitution and law were supreme and the Supreme Court had the right of judicial review.

During hearing of suo motu notice of environmental pollution, head of a court-appointed commission, Ahmed Pervez, presented his report. The CJ showered praise on commission head for preparing an excellent report and presenting outstanding recommendations to overcome the menace of smog. We won’t tolerate smog in coming December, the CJ remarked and ordered for uploading the report on website and getting it published in the print media.

“We would go for implementation of report after seeking opinion from public at large as well as of the government, the CJ said.