PPP announces candidates for 160 NA, PA seats in Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party on Sunday said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will contest from Larkana (NA-200) and the party’s stronghold Lyari (NA-246), former president Asif Ali Zardari will contest from NA-213 (Nawabshah) and former opposition leader Khursheed Shah will contest from (NA-206) Sukkur, as the party announced its candidates for 160 national and provincial seats of Sindh.

Former Sindh Assembly deputy speaker Shehla Raza will contest against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in NA-243 (Karachi), said the declaration. Former president Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur will contest from provincial seat of Larkana (PS-10) and Azra Pechuho from (PS-37) Nawabshah. Zardari’s brother-in-law Munawar Talpur will be the party’s candidate from Mirpurkhas on NA seat. Agha Siraj Durrani will contest from Shikarpur (PS-9), Imtiaz Sheikh from (PS-7), Sohail Anwar Siyal from Larkana (PS-12), Nisar Khuhro from Larkana (PS-11), former Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah from Jamshoro (PS-80).

The party has nominated Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio to contest from NA-236 (Malir 1), Abdul Hakim Baloch from NA-237 (Malir 2), Agha Rafiullah from NA-238 (Malir 3), Syed Imran Haider Abidi to contest from NA-239 (Korangi), Sheikh Muhammad Feroz from NA-240 (Korangi) and Muazzam Ali Qureshi from NA-241 (Korangi), Iqbal Sand from NA-242 (Karachi East), Asad Alam Niazi from NA-244 (East), Farrukh Niaz Tanoli from NA-245 (East), Abdul Aziz Memon from NA-247 (South), Abdul Qadir Patel from NA-248, Ali Ahmed from NA-250 (West), Naz Baloch from PS-127 (Karachi West).