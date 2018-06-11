Only a few ‘turncoats’ left PML-N: Nawaz

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif has said few turncoat politicians left their party and the front made for the cause of southern Punjab died down within two days.

The PML-N former president was addressing the parliamentary board interviewing aspirants for PML-N tickets for the upcoming general elections. He said people in Punjab acknowledge that the amount of development work in the province in the past 10 years is unparalleled. He said negative propaganda is part of politics and he has been seeing it since the day he joined politics.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz appeared for interview before the Parliamentary Board on Sunday.

In a gesture demonstrating democracy and discipline within the party, the PML-N president joined the other ticket hopefuls and presented himself for interview by the Parliamentary Board for award of a ticket. He was questioned on his performance as MPA of his constituency and plans for the future.

Shahbaz said that among other things, dedication to public service is the top most consideration for award of the party ticket and there is no exception on this count. He said there is no match for the approval ratings and massive public support of the masses for PML-N. The large number of ticket aspirants is a testament to the popularity of the party in the country and the trust of people in the PML-N leadership, he said.

PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif lauded the performance and spirit of Shahbaz Sharif and said that the party was strengthened in Punjab because of the wonderful performance of Shahbaz. Nawaz said the way public welfare and development was prioritized, especially in southern Punjab by Shahbaz Sharif, was unprecedented. He went on to say that those who tried to exploit the public sentiment by using the slogan of separate province had been exposed. They tried to break up the PML-N but ended up being exposed because of the development and good governance by Shahbaz Sharif.