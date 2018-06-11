Sindh sending patients to Islamabad hospital for liver transplants

KARACHI: Despite spending billions of rupees over the last 10 years on having liver transplant facilities in Sindh by inviting Indian, Turkish, Iranian and German as well as Pakistani doctors from other provinces, the provincial government is still sending local patients to a private hospital in Islamabad for the complicated surgery at government expenses.

Most recently, former chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved Rs5 million for a liver transplant surgery on a young patient from Shikarpur, Fahad Ali Mangi, at Shifa International Hospital Islamabad despite the fact that at least three public health facilities in the province are experimenting with liver transplant surgeries with the help of Indian, Turkish, Iranian, German and Pakistani surgeons and teams, The News has learnt.

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Dow University of Health Sciences and Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) have received at least 15 to 20 billion rupees from the provincial exchequer to launch their indigenous liver transplant programs, but they have been unable to perform the complicated surgery without the support of foreign surgeons and their teams’ support.

DUHS program

The Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) launched a liver transplant program in the tenure of its former vice chancellor, Prof Masood Hameed, who had initially invited a Turkish surgeon to train and perform liver transplant surgeries at the DUHS Ojha Complex in 2015 but later switched to Indians for performing liver transplants and train the team of DUHS surgeons.

This approach badly backfired as Indian surgeon Prof Subhas Gupta faced difficulties in arriving in Karachi due to visa complications and the Dow University program derailed.

“Our liver transplant program failed or did not kick off because we did not have the technical people and the strategy was flawed. Now we have changed the strategy and have sent two of our surgeons to Shifa International Islamabad for training,” Vice Chancellor Dow University of Health Sciences Prof Saeed Quraishy told The News.

He said they decided to send their surgeons to Shifa after problems with the arrival of Dr Subhash Gupta from India, who on a number of occasions could not reach Karachi to perform surgeries, but he added that the

DUHS was still in contact with him and he would be invited again to perform more liver transplant surgeries at the DUHS.