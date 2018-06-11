6 Kashmiris martyred in IHK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SRINAGAR: In Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) Indian troops martyred six youth during their ongoing state terrorism in Kupwara district on Sunday.
The youth were killed during a siege and search operation in Keran area of the district early morning. The killing of youth comes at a time when the Indian government has announced a so-called ceasefire in the occupied territory.
