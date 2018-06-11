Mon June 11, 2018
National

N
NNI
June 11, 2018

Rs480m recovered from medical colleges: FIA

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday submitted report before Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) in case pertaining to exorbitant fees received by medical colleges.

A two-member bench headed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan resumed hearing of suo motu notice. Justice Ijaz during hearing remarked that court would not allow running medical colleges as industries.

FIA director stated that medical colleges were receiving excessive sum of money from students under guise of quota, donations and co-curricular activities.

