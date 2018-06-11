Career counselling: questions an answers

Q1: I am BSc Civil Engineer from NUST and have been offered scholarship by HEC for Turkey, Italy and South Korea. Kindly guide which country and its university will be helpful for further postgraduate studies? (Kamran, Islamabad)

Ans: To answer your question I would need more details which include the grades/GPA of your Civil Engineering degree from NUST, which area that you need to specialise within civil engineering domain and what are your plans after completing your post-graduation. Italy and South Korea seem to be better offers, now you will have to shortlist the university based on the type of course they offer and the interest that you have in that particular area, faculty and research rankings should be key factors when selecting your university.

Q2: I have done BA with major subjects Journalism, History of Islam and Pakistan, and Arabic from Punjab University with 2nd division. Now I want to do Masters in International Relations or Mass Communication. I got successful in securing admission in MA (International Relations) at University of Sindh, Jamshoro. Kindly guide me what should I do and reply me as soon as possible? I have also plans to do CSS after Masters. (Umar Sheikh, Jamshoro)

Ans: As far as I can see you are on the right track having done your BA with social sciences I would recommend you to do masters in IR instead of Mass Communication. All you require for attempting a CSS is a high proficiency in English communication and comprehension, extensive knowledge about current affairs, international and local politics and social and economic factors in the region. If you have basic science knowledge then with the above combination you should reach home.

Q3: Sir, kindly advise me about BS Accounting & Finance and its related scope here in Pakistan? (Urwa Shabbir, Islamabad)

Ans: Accounting and Finance are among the key subject areas within the management and social science spectrum. Doing a degree however, is not enough until/unless you have a vision and a chosen career path to specialise and put to work your qualifications towards any specific area of specialty. I hope this information will be useful to you.

Q4: I have passed my O-Levels exam in 5A* and 4A, now I am doing my A-Levels in Chemistry, Physics, Math and Computer Science. I have an interest in different fields concerning Physics, Computer Sciences, Management and Art and Design. I want to peruse a field that has ample job opportunities, pays well and is suitable for girls. Please sir, guide me as to which career path should I follow and what career options are best for me. (Fahmida Aziz, Lahore)

Ans: Good to see that you are a high caliber and a high achiever student keep the good work going. The combination of Physics, Computer Science and Management is very ideal for several emerging professions especially for females. Though I would like to meet you at some point to provide you further guidance after a one to one counselling session I feel you should start searching and investigating the following degrees: Management Information Systems, Internet Security, Cybercrime and Investigative Management, Digital Forensics etc.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).