Ban imposed on swimming in Kunhar River

MANSEHRA: The district administration, Mansehra, has imposed ban on swimming and bathing in Kunhar River as a precautionary measure to saves lives of tourists and locals.

A circular issued by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair said that the flow of the river has increased and as a precautionary measure an immediate ban was being imposed on swimming.

Contractor Booked: The district administration has booked a contractor, who withdrew an amount of Rs1.6 million without completing work of Ichar Nullah water supply scheme earlier this year. Assistant commissioner Khuram Rehman Jadoon visited Ichar Nullah water supply scheme after people took to the streets against the suspension of water since start of the Ramazan.