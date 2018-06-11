Ali Tareen announces not to contest polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s disqualified leader Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali Tareen announced on Sunday to not contest in upcoming general polls 2018.

In a video message, Ali Tareen said that he is not able to give time to the election campaign due to studies in abroad. He also appealed the nation to cast vote for PTI candidate in Lodhran.