Differences between Sharifs persist over ticket to Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Differences have continued to persist between ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Punjab ex-chief minister Shahbaz Sharif regarding issuing party ticket to Chaudhry Nisar for the upcoming general elections.

According to details, Nawaz Sharif is adamant on not awarding Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket to Chaudhry Nisar, while Shahbaz Sharif has expressed his willingness to allot ticket to the former interior minister. Meanwhile, PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid said that the party will not give ticket to the one who has not submitted application.

Earlier, Chaudhry Nisar had decided to contest the upcoming general elections from two constituencies of National Assembly (NA). The ex-minister will submit nomination papers from NA-63 Taxila and NA-59 Rawalpindi.